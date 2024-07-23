Navigation
Kamala Harris kicks off campaign for president with Wisconsin rally

July 23, 2024 Excelsio Media
A roaring crowd of battleground state voters greeted Vice President Kamala Harris in West Allis, Wisconsin as she opened her Democratic political case against Republican former President Donald Trump. In her first rally since locking up the presidential nomination, she said Tuesday that in the November election against Trump, “it's a choice between freedom and chaos.”

