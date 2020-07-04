 Skip to main content

WHO discontinues hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir treatment arms for COVID-19

WHO today accepted the recommendation from the Solidarity Trial’s International Steering Committee to discontinue the trial’s hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir arms. The Solidarity Trial was established by WHO to find an effective COVID-19 treatment for hospitalized patients.

The International Steering Committee formulated the recommendation in light of the evidence for hydroxychloroquine vs standard-of-care and for lopinavir/ritonavir vs standard-of-care from the Solidarity trial interim results, and from a review of the evidence from all trials presented at the 1-2 July WHO Summit on COVID-19 research and innovation.

These interim trial results show that hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir produce little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients when compared to standard of care. Solidarity trial investigators will interrupt the trials with immediate effect.

For each of the drugs, the interim results do not provide solid evidence of increased mortality. There were, however, some associated safety signals in the clinical laboratory findings of the add-on Discovery trial, a participant in the Solidarity trial. These will also be reported in the peer-reviewed publication.

This decision applies only to the conduct of the Solidarity trial in hospitalized patients and does not affect the possible evaluation in other studies of hydroxychloroquine or lopinavir/ritonavir in non-hospitalized patients or as pre- or post-exposure prophylaxis for COVID-19. The interim Solidarity results are now being readied for peer-reviewed publication.
Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

NASA Plans for More SLS Rocket Boosters to Launch Artemis Moon Missions

NASA has taken the next steps toward building Space Launch System (SLS) solid rocket boosters to support as many as six additional flights, for a total of up to nine Artemis missions.
Post a Comment
Read more

New documentaries to watch on Netflix during July

Here’s a look at some of our best in class documentary films and series premiering on Netflix over July.
Post a Comment
Read more

Wisconsin family helps bear with cheese tub on head

Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian and their son Brady helped rescue a young bear with a cheese ball tub stuck on its head. They spotted the bear swimming in Marsh Miller Lake Saturday and freed it from the slippery plastic.
Post a Comment
Read more

Over one million COVID-19 cases reported in WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Region

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed more than one million cases of COVID-19 in the 22 countries of WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Region. As of 11:00 today, 1 025 478 cases and 23 461 deaths have been recorded from the Region, which spans from Morocco to Pakistan.
Post a Comment
Read more

Tragic Details About Grace Kelly

Hardly anyone can think of classic Hollywood without recalling actress Grace Kelly. She wasn't in very many films, but Kelly had a huge impact on Hollywood and on the world. Here's the tragic story of Grace Kelly.
Post a Comment
Read more