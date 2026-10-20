Inicio > Climate_Change > What are the giant ‘heat storms’ now scorching the Earth? What are the giant ‘heat storms’ now scorching the Earth? By Excelsio Media on octubre 20, 2026 Also in Climate_Change, eco, World Supersized heat waves used to be rare. No longer. Maurice Tamman explains why calling these events 'heat waves' no longer makes sense and how they're changing our world. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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