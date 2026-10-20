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What are the giant ‘heat storms’ now scorching the Earth?
What are the giant ‘heat storms’ now scorching the Earth?

What are the giant ‘heat storms’ now scorching the Earth?

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Supersized heat waves used to be rare. No longer. Maurice Tamman explains why calling these events 'heat waves' no longer makes sense and how they're changing our world.

Excelsio Media

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