Inicio > Azerbaijan > Azerbaijan's foreign ministry accuses Iran of a drone attack Azerbaijan's foreign ministry accuses Iran of a drone attack By Excelsio Media on March 05, 2026 Also in Azerbaijan, news Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack on its exclave of Nakhchivan. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook