Inicio > Iran > US releases video it says shows strike on Iranian drone carrier US releases video it says shows strike on Iranian drone carrier By Excelsio Media on March 06, 2026 Also in Iran, news, war The US Central Command released video showing a strike on what they said was an Iranian drone carrier.
