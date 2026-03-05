Inicio > Cuba > Millions left without power after major blackout hits Cuba's western region Millions left without power after major blackout hits Cuba's western region By Excelsio Media on March 05, 2026 Also in Cuba, World A blackout has left millions of people without power in Havana and the rest of western Cuba in the latest outage on an island struggling with dwindling oil reserves and a crumbling electric grid. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
