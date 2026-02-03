Nintendo quarterly profit rises, sees no major hit from chip prices

Nintendo quarterly profit rises, sees no major hit from chip prices

on Also in , ,
'Super Mario' maker Nintendo posted a 23% jump in quarterly profit on robust sales of its Switch 2 console.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)