Inicio > mexico > How Mexico killed cartel leader ‘El Mencho’ and what it means How Mexico killed cartel leader ‘El Mencho’ and what it means By Excelsio Media on February 23, 2026 Also in mexico, news The Mexican army killed the most powerful cartel leader in the country and one of the United States’ most wanted fugitives on Sunday, notching a major victory. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook