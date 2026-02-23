Gold at three-week high fueled by safe-haven demand

Gold at three-week high fueled by safe-haven demand

Gold rose to a three-week high, fueled by a fresh wave of safe-haven demand on uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans after he vowed to raise duties following the Supreme Court's ruling against his earlier tariffs.

