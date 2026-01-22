Inicio > Donald Trump > Trump says he had a ‘good’ meeting with Zelenskyy in Davos Trump says he had a ‘good’ meeting with Zelenskyy in Davos By Excelsio Media on January 22, 2026 Also in Donald Trump, news U.S. President Donald Trump said his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos on Thursday was "good", and repeated his call for the war in Ukraine to end. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
