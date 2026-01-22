Trump says he had a ‘good’ meeting with Zelenskyy in Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump said his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos on Thursday was "good", and repeated his call for the war in Ukraine to end.

