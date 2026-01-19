Inicio > news > Spain high-speed train collision death toll rises to 39 Spain high-speed train collision death toll rises to 39 By Excelsio Media on January 19, 2026 Also in news, spain, World At least 39 people died in southern Spain after a high-speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming train in the country's worst railway accident since 2013. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
