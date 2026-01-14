Iran warns neighbors it could hit US bases if Washington strikes

Iran warns neighbors it could hit US bases if Washington strikes

on Also in , ,
The US is withdrawing personnel from Middle East bases after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbors it would hit American bases if Washington strikes.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)