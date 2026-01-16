Inicio > Australia > Social media platforms remove 4.7M accounts after Australia children ban Social media platforms remove 4.7M accounts after Australia children ban By Excelsio Media on January 16, 2026 Also in Australia, news, tech Social media companies have revoked access to about 4.7 million accounts identified as belonging to children in Australia since the country banned use of the platforms by those under 16, officials said. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
