Gold blasts past $5,500 to record high on safe-haven demand By Excelsio Media on January 29, 2026 Also in economy, gold Gold extended its record-breaking rally, blasting past $5,500 per ounce as investors sought safety amid geopolitical and economic strains. Prices broke the $5,000 mark for the first time earlier this week and have continued to zoom higher.
