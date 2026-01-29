Gold blasts past $5,500 to record high on safe-haven demand

Gold extended its record-breaking rally, blasting past $5,500 per ounce as investors sought safety amid geopolitical and economic strains. Prices broke the $5,000 mark for the first time earlier this week and have continued to zoom higher.

