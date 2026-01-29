Why Everything Feels Broken

You Might Also Like ❮ ❯

Most people can’t point to a single thing that’s wrong. They just know something is. Work feels heavier. The internet feels louder. Money feels tighter. Time feels faster.Individually, none of these are new. Together, they create a constant background sense that the system isn’t working anymore.But here’s the uncomfortable truth:Most things aren’t actually broken. They’re overloaded.Too many inputs, not enough meaningModern life runs on attention. Every app, platform, and service competes for it relentlessly. The result isn’t stimulation — it’s saturation.Your brain evolved to focus on a few meaningful signals.Instead, it now processes hundreds of low-value ones per day.When everything demands attention, nothing feels important.- News feels exhausting instead of informative- Productivity tools feel stressful instead of helpful- Entertainment feels empty instead of enjoyableIt’s not failure. It’s cognitive overload.Systems optimized for growth, not humansMost systems around us weren’t designed for long-term human well-being. They were optimized for:- Engagement- Efficiency- Scale- Growth- Human attention has limits.- Human motivation has limits.- Human emotional bandwidth has limits.When systems ignore those limits, people internalize the friction as personal failure:- “I should be doing better.”- “I’m falling behind.”- “Everyone else seems fine.”They’re not.Why it feels personal (even when it’s not)Broken systems are subtle. They don’t collapse overnight.They slowly increase friction, until everyday life feels harder than it should.- Burnout- Lack of discipline- Loss of motivationBut often, the issue isn’t internal weakness — it’s external pressure applied continuously.You’re not failing to adapt fast enough.You’re adapting to too much at once.The quiet shift happening nowSomething interesting is emerging beneath the noise:People logging off without announcing itRejecting hustle culture quietlyChoosing fewer tools, fewer goals, fewer inputsNot as rebellion — as self-preservation.The future probably isn’t about better optimization.It’s about intentional reduction.Final thoughtIf everything feels broken, it might be because nothing is allowed to stop.And maybe the most rational response isn’t fixing yourself —but questioning the systems that convinced you you were the problem.