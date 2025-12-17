UK inflation slides to 3.2% ahead of Bank of England rate decision

UK inflation slides to 3.2% ahead of Bank of England rate decision

British consumer price inflation fell unexpectedly sharply to 3.2% in November, from 3.6% in October, figures showed, a day before the Bank of England is widely expected to cut interest rates.

