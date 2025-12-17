Inicio > economy > UK inflation slides to 3.2% ahead of Bank of England rate decision UK inflation slides to 3.2% ahead of Bank of England rate decision By Excelsio Media on December 17, 2025 Also in economy, inflation, United Kingdom British consumer price inflation fell unexpectedly sharply to 3.2% in November, from 3.6% in October, figures showed, a day before the Bank of England is widely expected to cut interest rates. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
