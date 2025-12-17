Inicio > economy > Warner Bros likely to favor Netflix bid over Paramount Warner Bros likely to favor Netflix bid over Paramount By Excelsio Media on December 17, 2025 Also in economy, netflix Warner Bros Discovery's board was set to oppose Paramount's $108.4 billion offer, and is likely to favor Netflix in the battle for top streaming franchises like Harry Potter and Game of Thrones. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook