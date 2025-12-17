Trump orders blockade of sanctioned oil tankers to and from Venezuela

Trump orders blockade of sanctioned oil tankers to and from Venezuela

on Also in , , ,
US President Donald Trump ordered a 'blockade' of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, in Washington's latest move to increase pressure on Nicolas Maduro's government, targeting its main source of income.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)