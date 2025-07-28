Inicio > economy > Stocks rise after US-EU trade agreement brings clarity Stocks rise after US-EU trade agreement brings clarity By Excelsio Media on July 28, 2025 Also in economy Global stocks rose after a trade agreement between the United States and the EU lifted sentiment and provided some clarity to investors in a week of key policy meetings by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
