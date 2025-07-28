Stocks rise after US-EU trade agreement brings clarity

Global stocks rose after a trade agreement between the United States and the EU lifted sentiment and provided some clarity to investors in a week of key policy meetings by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

