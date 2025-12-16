U.S. Designates Colombia's Clan del Golfo as Foreign Terrorist Organization

The U.S. Department of State has designated the Clan del Golfo, a major Colombia-based criminal group, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).With thousands of members, the Clan del Golfo is described as a violent and powerful organization primarily funded through cocaine trafficking, which supports its ongoing violent operations. The group has been held responsible for terrorist attacks targeting public officials, law enforcement, military personnel, and civilians in Colombia.The United States remains committed to using all available tools to safeguard national security and disrupt the campaigns of violence and terror perpetrated by international cartels and transnational criminal organizations, including by denying them funding and resources.This designation follows separate U.S. sanctions earlier this year, including the addition of Colombian President Gustavo Petro to the OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals List (commonly known as the Clinton List) in October 2025.Today's actions are pursuant to Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224. FTO designations take effect upon publication in the Federal Register.

