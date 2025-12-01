Inicio > California > Three children among those killed in California birthday shooting Three children among those killed in California birthday shooting By Excelsio Media on December 01, 2025 Also in California, news, United States Three children were among the four people killed in a shooting at a child’s birthday party in Northern California. Police said that early indications suggested the shooting was a 'targeted incident'. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
