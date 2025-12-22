Inicio > China > China hits EU dairy products with provisional duties China hits EU dairy products with provisional duties By Excelsio Media on December 22, 2025 Also in China, economy, European Union China will impose provisional duties of up to 42.7% on certain dairy products imported from the European Union after concluding the first phase of an anti-subsidy probe widely seen as retaliation for the bloc's electric vehicle tariffs. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
