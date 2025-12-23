Inicio > economy > US economic growth accelerates in third quarter US economic growth accelerates in third quarter By Excelsio Media on December 23, 2025 Also in economy, United States The US economy grew at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter, fueled by robust consumer spending, though momentum appears to have faded amid the rising cost of living and the recent government shutdown. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook