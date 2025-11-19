Inicio > Jeffrey Epstein > US Congress approves release of Epstein files US Congress approves release of Epstein files By Excelsio Media on November 19, 2025 Also in Jeffrey Epstein, news, United States The Republican-controlled US Congress voted almost unanimously to force the release of Justice Department files on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an outcome President Trump had fought for months before ending his opposition. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
