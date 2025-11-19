US Congress approves release of Epstein files

US Congress approves release of Epstein files

The Republican-controlled US Congress voted almost unanimously to force the release of Justice Department files on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an outcome President Trump had fought for months before ending his opposition.

