Iceland on alert amid Atlantic Ocean current's possible collapse

Iceland on alert amid Atlantic Ocean current's possible collapse

on Also in , ,
Iceland has declared the potential collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, a national security concern, citing risks to Europe's climate and global weather systems.

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)