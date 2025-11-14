Inicio > news > Hundreds of Russian drones pound Kyiv, killing several people Hundreds of Russian drones pound Kyiv, killing several people By Excelsio Media on November 14, 2025 Also in news, russia, Ukraine, war One of Russia's biggest attacks on Kyiv, involving over 400 drones, killed several people and wounded dozens as it targeted energy facilities, apartment buildings and infrastructure. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
