Mining giant BHP found liable for 2015 Brazil dam collapse

Mining giant BHP was found liable for the deadly 2015 dam collapse in Brazil. The country's worst environmental disaster unleashed a wave of toxic sludge that killed 19 people and left thousands homeless.

