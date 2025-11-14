Inicio > Brazil > Mining giant BHP found liable for 2015 Brazil dam collapse Mining giant BHP found liable for 2015 Brazil dam collapse By Excelsio Media on November 14, 2025 Also in Brazil, news, World Mining giant BHP was found liable for the deadly 2015 dam collapse in Brazil. The country's worst environmental disaster unleashed a wave of toxic sludge that killed 19 people and left thousands homeless. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook