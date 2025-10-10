Inicio > news > Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado awarded 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado awarded 2025 Nobel Peace Prize By Excelsio Media on October 10, 2025 Also in news, Nobel, Venezuela Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, a 58-year-old industrial engineer living in hiding after being barred from running against President Nicolas Maduro, has won the Nobel Peace Prize. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
