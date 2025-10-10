Inicio > news > Peru's president removed by Congress, legislature chief sworn in Peru's president removed by Congress, legislature chief sworn in By Excelsio Media on October 10, 2025 Also in news, Perú Peru's lawmakers swore in Congress chief Jose Jeri as the country's new president less than an hour after unanimously voting to remove President Dina Boluarte. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
