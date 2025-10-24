Inicio > news > Ukrainian President meets King Charles III at Windsor Castle Ukrainian President meets King Charles III at Windsor Castle By Excelsio Media on October 24, 2025 Also in news, Ukraine, United Kingdom The meeting comes ahead of talks with two dozen European leaders who have pledged military help to protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook