OFAC Adds Colombian President Petro and Three Associates to SDN List Over Alleged Illicit Drug Ties

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced today the addition of four Colombian nationals to its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List, citing their involvement in the global illicit drug trade under Executive Order 14059.





Among the designees is Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, the current President of Colombia, along with three individuals linked to him.



The sanctions target Petro Urrego, 65, a dual Colombian-Italian citizen born in Zipaquirá, Colombia, and holding Colombian Cedula No. 208079. OFAC's designation blocks all property and interests in property of the listed individuals that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons, and prohibits U.S. persons from engaging in any transactions with them. Violations can result in civil or criminal penalties.

The other individuals added to the list are:





- Veronica del Socorro Alcocer Garcia, 49, from Bogotá, Colombia (born in Sincelejo; Cedula No. 64575315), explicitly linked to Petro Urrego.





- Armando Alberto Benedetti Villaneda, 58, from Colombia (born in Barranquilla; Cedula No. 72148060), also tied to Petro Urrego.



- Nicolas Fernando Petro Burgos, 39, from Barranquilla, Colombia (born in Ciénaga de Oro).





All four designations fall under the [ILLICIT-DRUGS-EO14059] program, which addresses foreign persons engaged in activities related to the international narcotics trade. The three associates are specifically noted as linked to Petro Urrego in OFAC's update.





This action comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Colombian governments. Just days ago, on October 21, U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno publicly stated that the U.S. would add Petro to the SDN List—often colloquially referred to as the "Clinton List"—in response to perceived strains in bilateral relations. Petro, a left-wing leader elected in 2022, has pursued policies aimed at reducing reliance on traditional anti-drug strategies, favoring crop substitution and social programs over aggressive eradication efforts. Critics, including U.S. officials, have accused his administration of weakening cooperation on counternarcotics, potentially exacerbating the flow of cocaine to the United States.



"These designations underscore the United States' unwavering commitment to combating the illicit drug trade that fuels violence and instability across the hemisphere," said a Treasury spokesperson in a statement. "No individual, regardless of position, is above accountability when their actions contribute to this global threat."



The sanctions on a sitting head of state are rare and could have significant repercussions for U.S.-Colombia relations, including trade, security cooperation, and extradition agreements. Petro's office has not yet issued a formal response, but allies have previously dismissed such measures as politically motivated interference in Colombia's sovereignty.



Financial institutions and businesses worldwide are now required to freeze any assets connected to these individuals and report them to OFAC. The full SDN List update is available on the Treasury Department's website.



This development follows a series of recent OFAC actions, including sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil earlier this week, highlighting the agency's aggressive enforcement across geopolitical flashpoints. As the illicit drug trade continues to evolve, experts anticipate further designations targeting networks in Latin America.

You Might Also Like ❮ ❯