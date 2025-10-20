Inicio > Donald Trump > Trump Donbas region 'tough to negotiate,' should stay divided Trump Donbas region 'tough to negotiate,' should stay divided By Excelsio Media on October 20, 2025 Also in Donald Trump, news, Ukraine President Donald Trump said he did not ask Ukraine to cede Donbas and urged a ceasefire on current front lines, after reports he pressed Volodymyr Zelenskiy to give up territory, according to people briefed on the meeting. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
