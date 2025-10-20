Gustavo Petro: The Architect of Colombia’s Self-Inflicted Crisis



When Donald Trump branded Colombian President Gustavo Petro a "drug-trafficking leader" on Truth Social on October 19, 2025, the accusation was explosive—but hardly surprising. Trump's decision to cut all U.S. subsidies and threaten unilateral action against Colombia's coca fields was the direct result of Petro's own policies, provocations, and ideological stubbornness.The Colombian people, already struggling with inflation, violence, and economic uncertainty, are now the ones who will pay the price for their president's hubris.Petro's





War on Proven Anti-Drug Strategies

For decades, U.S.-Colombia cooperation—through Plan Colombia and its successors—reduced coca cultivation, dismantled cartels, and stabilized rural regions. These efforts weren’t perfect, but they worked: homicides dropped, security improved, and billions in aid supported everything from military modernization to alternative development programs. Petro, however, rejected this model from day one. His “Total Peace” policy—centered on negotiating with armed groups and suspending forced eradication—has been a catastrophic failure:



- Coca cultivation has surged: According to the UN, coca crops increased by over 20% in 2024 alone, reaching levels not seen since the early 2000s.





- Cartels have regrouped: With less aerial fumigation and military pressure, criminal organizations like the Clan del Golfo and ELN dissidents have expanded control over drug routes.



- Farmers left vulnerable: Without viable economic alternatives, rural communities remain trapped in the coca economy—now with even less state protection.





Petro didn’t just pause eradication—he encouraged it to stop. His government redirected military resources toward “dialogue” while drug production boomed. Trump didn’t invent the data; he read the reports Petro ignored.





Provoking the United States at Every Turn Petro didn’t stumble into this crisis—he engineered it. His administration has treated the U.S. not as a partner, but as an adversary:



- January 2025: Refused U.S. deportation flights, citing “sovereignty”—a move that alienated Washington and fueled Trump’s narrative of Colombia as uncooperative.



- September 2025: Publicly accused U.S. forces of murdering Colombian fishermen during anti-drug operations in the Caribbean—claims later debunked by joint investigations showing the targets were narco-vessels.





+ UN General Assembly: Called on U.S. troops to “disobey” Trump during an anti-Israel protest, leading to the revocation of his visa and a diplomatic freeze.





These weren’t missteps. They were deliberate acts of defiance from a leader who prioritizes ideology over national interest.



The Cost to Colombians Now, the bill has come due—and Petro won’t be the one paying it:



- $500 million in annual U.S. aid—gone. This funded everything from counter-narcotics operations to humanitarian programs in conflict zones.





- Military modernization stalled: Colombia’s air force and navy rely on U.S. parts, training, and intelligence. Without them, defense capabilities will erode rapidly.



- Economic fallout: Investors are already pulling back. The peso weakened 3% in early trading on October 20. Coffee and oil exporters—key to Colombia’s economy—face new uncertainty in the U.S. market.





- Security vacuum: With less support, the military will struggle to contain resurgent guerrillas and cartels. Rural Colombians, especially in Cauca, Nariño, and Putumayo, will bear the brunt.





Petro’s response? Defiance. He called Trump “rude and ignorant,” announced a “general strike” of Colombians in the U.S., and vowed to end dependence on American weapons. Noble rhetoric—until you realize Colombia has no immediate alternative suppliers, and its defense budget can’t absorb the loss.





A Leader Out of His Depth

Gustavo Petro campaigned as a reformer. He promised peace, equity, and sovereignty. Instead, he delivered chaos, isolation, and economic peril. His refusal to balance principle with pragmatism—his insistence on treating the U.S. as an ideological enemy—has brought Colombia to the brink.The irony is bitter: a president who claims to fight for the poor has endangered the very aid programs that supported displaced families, indigenous communities, and small farmers. A leader who says he opposes imperialism has invited foreign intervention by failing to control his own territory.





Time for Accountability Colombians deserve better than a president who treats international relations like a revolutionary manifesto. Congress must investigate the surge in drug production under Petro’s watch. The military high command should resist politicization. And civil society—farmers, business leaders, students—must demand a course correction before more damage is done.Gustavo Petro didn’t just lose U.S. support. He threw it away. And now, every Colombian—from the Bogotá commuter to the Putumayo farmer—will pay the price for his pride.The plates are broken. And Petro is the one who dropped them.



