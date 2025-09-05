Inicio > news > Zelenskyy says Ukraine is building a 'security system' to push Russia towards peace Zelenskyy says Ukraine is building a 'security system' to push Russia towards peace By Excelsio Media on September 05, 2025 Also in news, Ukraine, war Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday Ukraine has started to prepare "a security system on land, in the air, and at sea" aimed at pushing Russia towards peace. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
