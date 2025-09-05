Inicio > economy > US labor market cracks widen as job growth nearly stalls in August US labor market cracks widen as job growth nearly stalls in August By Excelsio Media on September 05, 2025 Also in economy, United States US unemployment rose to 4.3% in August, a nearly four-year high, as job growth slowed sharply. The data reinforces expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
