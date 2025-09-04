Inicio > dr-congo > Congo declares new Ebola outbreak three years after last Congo declares new Ebola outbreak three years after last By Excelsio Media on September 04, 2025 Also in dr-congo, ebola, news, World Democratic Republic of Congo declared a new outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, three years after its last one, saying there were now 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
