White House threatens federal job cuts if government shuts down

White House threatens federal job cuts if government shuts down

on Also in ,
The Trump administration has raised the stakes in a showdown with US Senate Democrats over a looming partial government shutdown, threatening to permanently remove workers if funding runs out next Tuesday.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)