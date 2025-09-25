Inicio > economy > White House threatens federal job cuts if government shuts down White House threatens federal job cuts if government shuts down By Excelsio Media on September 25, 2025 Also in economy, United States The Trump administration has raised the stakes in a showdown with US Senate Democrats over a looming partial government shutdown, threatening to permanently remove workers if funding runs out next Tuesday. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
