Tesla jumps after Musk buys shares worth $1 billion

Tesla jumps after Musk buys shares worth $1 billion

on Also in , ,
Tesla shares rose as much as 7.5% after a regulatory filing showed CEO Elon Musk purchased nearly $1 billion of the electric-vehicle maker's stock.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)