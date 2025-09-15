Inicio > economy > Tesla jumps after Musk buys shares worth $1 billion Tesla jumps after Musk buys shares worth $1 billion By Excelsio Media on September 15, 2025 Also in economy, Elon Musk, Tesla Tesla shares rose as much as 7.5% after a regulatory filing showed CEO Elon Musk purchased nearly $1 billion of the electric-vehicle maker's stock. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
