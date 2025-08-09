Ukrainians will not give their land to occupiers, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainians will not give their land to occupiers, Zelenskiy says

on Also in , , ,
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine could not violate its constitution on territorial issues and said ‘Ukrainians will not give their land to occupiers.'

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)