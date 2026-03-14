These Are the Day’s News on X: March 14, 2026

1. US Bombs Key Military Sites on Iran's Kharg Island

2. Iran Defies US Threats, Claims Control Over Strait of Hormuz

3. Iran Intensifies Missile and Drone Attacks Across Gulf

4. Trump Vows to Keep Strait Open, Threatens More Strikes

5. Death Toll Rises as Strikes Hit Tehran and Other Iranian Sites

6. Iran Allows Selective Tanker Transits Amid Disruption

7. Netanyahu's Remarks Draw Global Attention

8. Hezbollah and Proxy Activity Continues to Divert Pressure

9. China and Russia Distance Themselves, Condemn Escalation

10. Global Energy and Market Volatility Persists

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Day 15 of the US-Israel war on Iran dominates X feeds with fresh US strikes on Kharg Island—the "crown jewel" of Iran's oil exports—sparking furious debates over energy security and escalation risks. President Trump warned of wiping out remaining oil facilities if Tehran keeps menacing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran defiantly claims full control and threatens any transit attempts.Oil markets remain volatile amid partial disruptions, with prices hovering high and global shipping still strained despite some selective passages allowed. Proxy fronts flare as intensified Iranian missile and drone attacks hit Gulf targets, drawing condemnations and UN resolutions. X is exploding with real-time footage of blasts in Tehran, defiant Iranian rallies, and heated takes on whether this ends soon or spirals wider—economic pain from energy shocks hitting everyone keeps engagement massive.US forces struck military targets on Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub, with President Trump describing it as hitting the "crown jewel" but sparing oil infrastructure for now. He warned further strikes could target energy facilities if disruptions continue in the Strait of Hormuz. This marks a major escalation on day 15, raising fears of broader energy crisis.Iran rebuffed Trump's warnings, stating the Strait remains under its full control and any transit attempts will be targeted. Tehran continues selective enforcement, allowing some tankers (e.g., Indian, Turkish, Iraqi) to pass while maintaining pressure through missile/drone threats. Maritime traffic has dropped sharply, but no full mining or complete blockade yet observed.Iran pressed sustained strikes on US assets, bases, and sites in Gulf countries including Oman and Saudi Arabia, retaliating against ongoing US-Israeli campaign. Attacks have caused casualties and heightened regional tensions, with neighbors protesting spillover while the conflict spreads beyond Iran's borders.President Trump stated the US is working with allies to ensure the Strait remains "open, safe, and free," promising to bomb shorelines and shoot Iranian vessels if needed. His comments reflect market and voter pressure to contain economic fallout from high oil prices and shipping chaos.US and Israeli operations targeted security infrastructure, weapons storage, and government offices in Tehran and elsewhere, with huge blasts reported amid mass rallies in defiance. Iranian UN ambassador reported at least 1,300 killed from the campaign so far.Despite threats, Iran permitted specific vessels—including Indian LPG carriers and a Turkish ship—to pass the Strait under conditions like non-US/Israeli ownership. Overall traffic down 97%, but selective approach avoids total economic backlash while pressuring shipping.Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issued a strong statement amid the war, sparking international reactions and concern over further escalation. Details remain focused on regional developments and heightened geopolitical sensitivity.Ongoing rocket and drone fire from Hezbollah targets northern Israel, aiming to stretch IDF resources. This front remains active as the main Iran war enters its third week, complicating Israel's multi-domain response.Beijing and Moscow condemned the US-Israeli attacks but offered no direct military support. China urged immediate ceasefire to avoid wider Middle East spread, while both benefit indirectly from elevated oil prices and shifting alliances.Oil prices stay elevated due to Hormuz risks and Gulf attacks, with analysts warning of stagflation threats in Europe and broader economic strain. The conflict underscores oil's enduring geopolitical weapon status, reversing some 2026 market consensus trades.