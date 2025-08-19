Inicio > news > Sweden moves the historic Kiruna Church before an iron-ore mine swallows it Sweden moves the historic Kiruna Church before an iron-ore mine swallows it By Excelsio Media on August 19, 2025 Also in news, Sweden, World The Kiruna Church and its belfry are being moved this week along a 5-kilometer (3-mile) route east to a new city center as part of the town’s relocation. The world’s largest underground iron-ore mine is threatening to swallow the town. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
