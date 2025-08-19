Sweden moves the historic Kiruna Church before an iron-ore mine swallows it

Sweden moves the historic Kiruna Church before an iron-ore mine swallows it

The Kiruna Church and its belfry are being moved this week along a 5-kilometer (3-mile) route east to a new city center as part of the town’s relocation. The world’s largest underground iron-ore mine is threatening to swallow the town.

