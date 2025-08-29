Inicio > Israel > Hundreds evacuate Gaza City as Israel declares it a combat zone Hundreds evacuate Gaza City as Israel declares it a combat zone By Excelsio Media on August 29, 2025 Also in Israel, news Hundreds of people, who fled Gaza City, were moving south on Friday, seeking safety as Israel launched what it called the "initial stages" of a planned offensive in the city. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook