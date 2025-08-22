German economy shrank by 0.3% in Q2, more than expected

Germany's economy shrank by 0.3% in the second quarter compared with the first three months of the year, as demand from its top trading partner, the US, slowed following months of buying ahead in anticipation of US tariffs.

