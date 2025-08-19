Inicio > news > Firefighters battle wildfire in dense Galician forest Firefighters battle wildfire in dense Galician forest By Excelsio Media on August 19, 2025 Also in news, spain, wildfire Spanish military emergency unit firefighters battled a blaze overnight in Gondulfes, Ourense province, in north-west Spain, as wildfires fueled by a severe heatwave continued to devastate large swaths of the country. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook