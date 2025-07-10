UK, France announce agreement on pilot migrant returns program

UK, France announce agreement on pilot migrant returns program

on Also in , ,
UK and France agreed on a 'one in, one out' deal — Britain will return undocumented migrants to France in exchange for taking in an equal number of asylum seekers with UK family ties.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)