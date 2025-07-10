Inicio > France > UK, France announce agreement on pilot migrant returns program UK, France announce agreement on pilot migrant returns program By Excelsio Media on July 10, 2025 Also in France, news, United Kingdom UK and France agreed on a 'one in, one out' deal — Britain will return undocumented migrants to France in exchange for taking in an equal number of asylum seekers with UK family ties. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook