Inicio > Israel > Israel demolishes some of the buildings destroyed by Iran missiles Israel demolishes some of the buildings destroyed by Iran missiles By Excelsio Media on July 10, 2025 Also in Israel, news, World Israel began demolishing some of the buildings that were destroyed by Iranian missiles during the 12-day war. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook