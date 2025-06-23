'Very significant damage' expected at Iran's Fordo nuclear site: IAEA

'Very significant damage' expected at Iran's Fordo nuclear site: IAEA

on Also in ,
The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency said "very significant damage" is expected at a nuclear enrichment site in Iran.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)