Iran missile strikes kill 4 in southern Israel as ceasefire deadline is reached

You Might Also Like ❮ ❯

Israeli firefighters said they retrieved four bodies from a building hit by an Iranian missile in the city of Beersheba. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites. But the status of a possible ceasefire remained tentative after an Iranian missile barrage struck Israel after a first deadline for the proposal.