Trump says he has ideas on how the US should respond to Iran, but not final

Trump says he has ideas on how the US should respond to Iran, but not final

on Also in , ,
President Donald Trump is meeting his national security team in the Situation Room Wednesday afternoon. He's weighing options for how the US should respond to Iran. "I like to make a final decision one second before it's due," he said.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)