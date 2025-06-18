Nippon Steel's purchase of US Steel closes

Nippon Steel's purchase of US Steel closes

on Also in , ,
Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion acquisition of US Steel closed, the companies said, confirming an unusual degree of power for the Trump administration after the Japanese company's 18-month struggle to close the purchase.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)